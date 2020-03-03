Confirmed Match Officials: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Michael Oliver is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Manchester City travel across the Pennines off the back of a remarkable week that saw Pep Guardiola's men defeat European giants Real Madrid AND secure the first major trophy of the season with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Michael Oliver (35) will be the man in the middle in Sheffield on Wednesday night, supported by assistants; Adam Nunn and Stuart Burt. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Peter Bankes.

Oliver will be taking charge of his 34th game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 43rd game in the FA Cup. The 35-year-old’s previous game in the competition came in the previous round - Norwich's 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

VAR will NOT be in operation, with Hillsborough not being a Premier League venue.

Match referee Oliver will take charge of his third FA Cup fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old has handed out six yellow cards and one red card in his previous two matches, while he is yet to award a penalty.

