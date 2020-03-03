City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Confirmed Match Officials: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Freddie Pye

Michael Oliver is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Manchester City travel across the Pennines off the back of a remarkable week that saw Pep Guardiola's men defeat European giants Real Madrid AND secure the first major trophy of the season with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Michael Oliver (35) will be the man in the middle in Sheffield on Wednesday night, supported by assistants; Adam Nunn and Stuart Burt. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Peter Bankes.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-liverpool

Oliver will be taking charge of his 34th game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 43rd game in the FA Cup. The 35-year-old’s previous game in the competition came in the previous round - Norwich's 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

VAR will NOT be in operation, with Hillsborough not being a Premier League venue.

fbl-eng-facup-crystal-palace-derby

Match referee Oliver will take charge of his third FA Cup fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old has handed out six yellow cards and one red card in his previous two matches, while he is yet to award a penalty.

-----

You can follow us for live match updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The City Xtra Podcast | #2 - Kings of the Carabao

It's episode two of the City Xtra Podcast with Jordan and Lewis, as the lads look back on two fantastic victories in Madrid and at Wembley!

Freddie Pye

Official: Manchester City sign Yan Couto from Coritiba

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Brazilian 17-year-old right-back Yan Couto on a five-year-deal from Coritiba FC.

DanielBower

Man City 'ready to pay' to land Borussia Dortmund defender - Chelsea also interested

Manchester City are in the market for a centre-back; and they've identified a Borussia Dortmund youngster as a potential target.

markgough96

'We should rename this the Claudio Bravo Cup!' - Man City dressing room heaps praise on goalkeeper

Manchester City's players heaped praise on veteran keeper Claudio Bravo, after a vital save won the Blues a third consecutive Carabao Cup.

markgough96

'It doesn't get much better than that' - Man City's Wembley hero reflects on Carabao Cup victory

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden reflects on a Man of the Match performance at Wembley.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Plenty of takeaways from yet another memorable trip to the 'Etihad South' as Manchester City secured a third consecutive League Cup trophy. Here are just five things we learned from the game.

DanielBower

Player Rating: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

All the player ratings from yet another fantastic afternoon's work at Wembley for Manchester City.

Nathan Allen

Foden STARTS, De Bruyne DROPPED - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

The all-important Manchester City team news ahead of the 2020 Carabao Cup final at Wembley - featuring Phil Foden, John Stones and David Silva.

Freddie Pye

Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City are aiming to win their third consecutive Carabao Cup; and here's the XI we think Guardiola will choose at Wembley.

harrywinters16

The Big Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

The first trophy on offer for the season will be decided at Wembley; when Manchester City and Aston Villa go toe-to-toe in the Carabao Cup final.

markgough96