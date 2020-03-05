Manchester City's defeat of Sheffield Wednesday in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night has provoked a fixture crisis - with Premier League games away to Chelsea and at home to Newcastle now in need of new dates in order to be played.

Chelsea's triumph over Liverpool on Tuesday meant that City's fixture at Stamford Bridge, set for 21 March at 12:30, would have to be postponed.

Now, the draw for the quarter-finals that has pitted City against Newcastle United means that the 18 April Premier League clash between the same two clubs will have to be postponed - as one of the sides will be contesting an FA Cup Semi-Final tie on that weekend.

City have already faced a hectic schedule in recent months, due to the club's continued presence in all the cup campaigns this season. Should City progress past Real Madrid on 17 March in the second leg of the Champions League round of sixteen tie, then the process of rearranging the Premier League games will become further complicated.

At least, this allows for one positive to emerge from City's failure to seriously challenge Liverpool for top spot in the Premier League this season, as Pep Guardiola will be able to prioritise Champions League fixtures without having to overly worry about City's league position.

