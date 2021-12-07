Man City 'Shortlist' In-Demand European Coach as Potential Pep Guardiola Successor

Manchester City have identified one potential successor to Pep Guardiola, should the Spaniard step down as Etihad manager in the coming few seasons, according to a new report.

With Pep Guardiola's existing Manchester City contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, the latest information to emerge from the Telegraph suggests that Ajax's Erik ten Hag is on the shortlist for the Etihad hierarchy to take over the reins.

This certainly reads well on paper as the Dutchman was Pep Guardiola's protégé in Bavaria when he came through the door as Bayern Munich's reserve team coach in 2013.

To no real surprise, ten Hag has always stated how enamoured he has been by one of the game's greatest tacticians, saying recently, "His philosophy is sensational. What he did at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, that attacking and attractive style sees him win a lot. It's this structure that I've tried to implement at Ajax."

With links to take over post-Ralf Rangnick's interim spell at Manchester United after the current season, as well as his affiliation with Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag is one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe.

Some would say deservedly so, considering his versatility as a manager - from developing the U17s as well as the U20s at FC Twente to doing the double twice at Ajax, as well as spearheading their dream Champions League run to the semi-finals in 2018.

Only time will tell whether this move comes to fruition, but it would be silly to say it does not make sense on several levels.

From his Johann Cruyff-inspired roots as a tactician that sees his sides dominate possession, to having a proven track record of developing youth, Manchester City will likely want to start with ten Hag where they potentially leave off with Guardiola in 2023.

