Manchester City Showed Previous Interest in Current Manchester United Star - Player 'Had A Few Training Sessions With Them'

Rising Manchester United star Anthony Elanga could have ended up at city rivals Manchester City, as revealed by his youth coach at his former club in a new interview this week.

In recent times, Manchester City’s academy has been lauded for all the right reasons.

Phil Foden’s meteoric rise into becoming one of the most outstanding young players in Europe has been the finest example of the academy’s excellent work in terms of spotting local talent and taking their potential to the next level.

Cole Palmer looks like the next in line to take senior football by storm, with the 19-year old already having scored three goals against Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup, Club Brugge in the Champions League, and Swindon Town in the FA Cup.

As per a new report by the Sun this week, another young player who could have made the grade at Manchester City is none other than Manchester United’s current rising first-team star, Anthony Elanga.

The winger’s youth coach at former club Hattersley FC, Ian Forder, has revealed the truth behind the story.

“(Manchester) City showed interest at first and he (Anthony Elanga) had a few training sessions with them”, said Forder.

While the Swedish youngster went on to join Manchester United's academy and has come up the ranks to represent his boyhood club at first-team level, this can also be regarded as yet another example of the keen eye for spotting talent at City.

After all, Elanga was scouted by Manchester City before rivals United and considering the versatile forward’s prodigious talent, credit must go officials at the City Football Academy for recognising his potential.

While some may groan at the decision to not ultimately sign Elanga, City have never had a shortage of gifted attackers coming through the ranks, such as the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer as mentioned before.

