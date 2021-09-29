Man City Showing 'Interest' in €120M-Rated Serie A Star - Man United, Real Madrid, Chelsea All Tied With Interest

Manchester City have been linked with a prolific Serie A striker, as the Sky Blues continue their quest to acquire a forward to spearhead Pep Guardiola’s side.

City are known to be in the market for a forward, owing to their multiple attempts to sign Harry Kane throughout the recent summer transfer window, and as the Blues failed to acquire the England captain, logic dictates that the Premier League champions remain interested in recruiting in the position.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions will return for Harry Kane in either the upcoming January transfer window or next year’s summer window, however owing to Kane’s age and the fee that would be required to prise him from Spurs, it is plausible that the Sky Blues will instead look to sign a younger alternative.

A slew of young forwards have been linked to the club in recent months such as Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic and owing to fresh reports, Manchester City have been named as potential suitors for yet another highly-rated young forward.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City have set their sights on Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The report notes that Manchester City and Manchester United have taken an interest in Osimhen, whilst the Nigerian is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen signed for Napoli in last year’s summer transfer window from Lille and with the 22-year-old having notched six goals in as many games during the ongoing campaign, it is understandable that clubs who are in the market for a striker have been alerted to the Nigerian’s strong start to the season.

Sport Witness however note that ‘Napoli aren’t interested in the slightest to sell him at this moment in time’ and relay that the Serie A club would require a fee ‘no less than €120 million’ to part with Osimhen.

City’s desire to sign a striker was well-publicised throughout the summer owing to their attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, however, the Sky Blues notably failed in their pursuit as Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy flat-out refused to negotiate.

The Premier League champions may return for Kane next summer, however as the England captain will be 29 years of age by that time, it is feasible that the Manchester City hierarchy will look to younger options such as Victor Osimhen.

