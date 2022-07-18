Official: Manchester City Have Signed Wonderkid Emilio Lawrence From Everton

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 16-year-old Emilio Lawrence. The youngster joins from Everton, where he had impressed heavily at youth level.

Lawrence provided nine goal contributions for Everton's under-18s in 17 games this season. As a result of his impressive performances he even played four games in the Premier League 2 at under-23 level, despite being considerably younger than the rest of his teammates.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Having only signed Lawrence last season, the Toffees will be disappointed losing a player with such a high ceiling so quickly. However, Everton's priority in regard to their youngsters this window was keeping hold of the talented Anthony Gordon, who has attracted interest from many Premier League clubs.

City themselves have lost a number of young players so far this window, so it was necessary for them to rebuild their under-23 squad with new signings.

The Sky Blues have already sold Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Darko Gyabi and Samuel Edozie is widely expected to join Bayer Leverkusen. So it was inevitable that City would bring in some reinforcements for their academy.

Lawrence is now expected to join up with City's under-23 training camp in Croatia, signalling that the 16-year-old is likely to be involved with the Premier League 2 squad next season, opposed to City's under-18s. It speaks volumes to Lawrence's ability that two different clubs both believe he has ability that is above his current age group.

