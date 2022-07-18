Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Have Signed Wonderkid Emilio Lawrence From Everton

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 16-year-old Emilio Lawrence. The youngster joins from Everton, where he had impressed heavily at youth level. 

Lawrence provided nine goal contributions for Everton's under-18s in 17 games this season. As a result of his impressive performances he even played four games in the Premier League 2 at under-23 level, despite being considerably younger than the rest of his teammates. 

Etihad Stadium View Cover

Having only signed Lawrence last season, the Toffees will be disappointed losing a player with such a high ceiling so quickly. However, Everton's priority in regard to their youngsters this window was keeping hold of the talented Anthony Gordon, who has attracted interest from many Premier League clubs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City themselves have lost a number of young players so far this window, so it was necessary for them to rebuild their under-23 squad with new signings. 

The Sky Blues have already sold Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Darko Gyabi and Samuel Edozie is widely expected to join Bayer Leverkusen. So it was inevitable that City would bring in some reinforcements for their academy. 

Lawrence is now expected to join up with City's under-23 training camp in Croatia, signalling that the 16-year-old is likely to be involved with the Premier League 2 squad next season, opposed to City's under-18s. It speaks volumes to Lawrence's ability that two different clubs both believe he has ability that is above his current age group. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Borna Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing VFB Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Leroy Sane
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Interested In Former Manchester City Man Leroy Sane

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Angeldahl_2
Match Coverage

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl Scores Brace As Sweden Demolish Portugal In Women's Euros

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Grealish Cover
News

Troy Hawke Pays a Visit to Manchester City to Greet Players Before Setting off on Pre-season Tour

By Matt Skinner14 hours ago
Robbie Fowler
News

Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Backs Erling Haaland To Shine For Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
imago1012206245h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Net £5million If Jack Harrison Joins Newcastle United This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
imago1012249669h
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford to Celebrate New Contract by Buying More Ice Cream

By Matt Skinner15 hours ago
Onuoha
News

Former Manchester City Defender Nedum Onuoha Claims The Club Don't Need Neymar

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago