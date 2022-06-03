Manchester City Signing Tipped for Premier League Success Under Pep Guardiola by International Teammate

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has tipped incoming Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez to reach the very top in England ahead of his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Manchester City are set to welcome River Plate forward Julian Alvarez at some point in the coming weeks, with the 22-year-old expected to join the Premier League champions for pre-season after the Blues announced their capture of the Argentinian on the final day of the January transfer window.

Alvarez has risen as one of the most exciting talents in South America and his ability to operate across the frontline could prove to be key when he competes for a starting spot with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling next season.

Despite brief interest from Manchester United, Alvarez signed a five-and-a-half year deal with City, who have also secured the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack to challenge on all fronts again next season.

Ahead of his international teammate's debut campaign in England, Aston Villa shotstopper Emiliano Martinez has tipped Alvarez to rise to the challenge when he does head to Manchester and fulfil his potential by turning into a superstar under Pep Guardiola.

"I was hoping he (Alvarez) would come to Aston Villa, I talked with him about that before Copa America," Martinez said in an interview with Calciomercato this week.

"He (Alvarez) is truly a talented player, very humble and hard to work. He will be truly a star. It is difficult to compare him to Aguero, he will have to prove a lot. He is very humble."

City sealed a swoop for the River Plate academy graduate for an initial reported fee of £14 million and are believed to be paid the Argentinian outfit an additional sum reaching £1.3 million to have Alvarez join Pep Guardiola's side for pre-season.

Martinez added, as quoted by Press Association: "He (Alvarez) has got a lot to prove but he is going to work with one of the best managers in the world right now (Pep Guardiola).

"He is very loyal to the team he is at so I believe he is going to make it at Manchester City."

