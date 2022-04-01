Manchester City Source Claims Club Are ‘Not Happy’ With Performances of First-Team Star

Officials at the Etihad Stadium have not been pleased with Jack Grealish's performances since his record-breaking switch from Aston Villa to Manchester City last summer, according to a new report.

Since Manchester City smashed the British-transfer record sum by shelling out a £100 million fee on Jack Grealish in the summer, many have felt that the England international has flattered to deceive with his displays this season.

The 26-year-old has struggled to replicate his mesmeric performances during his time at Aston Villa, often slated for dilly-dallying on the ball, failing to get goals and assists on a regular basis and taking games by the scruff of the neck.

Grealish’s ponderous showings have prompted several critics to beg the question about why the Sky Blues broke the bank for a player that was far from being a priority signing, considering the club’s need to replace legendary striker Sergio Aguero last summer.

However, it has been added that Pep Guardiola and his staff are in ‘no doubt’ about Grealish’s talent despite his inability to truly shine in a Manchester City shirt just yet.

It has also been mentioned that Grealish himself is said to have ‘whinged’ behind the scenes for not getting on the ball 'enough' at the Etihad Stadium, unlike his time at Villa where a large chunk of attacks used to be built around the Birmingham-born attacker.

The club reportedly believe that they would have been ‘better off’ investing the same amount on Tottenham forward Harry Kane instead, or could have saved the major outlay towards their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland the following year.

While there is no denying that Jack Grealish is yet to set things alight on a consistent basis for City, a majority of signings under Pep Guardiola tend to explode in their sophomore seasons - which could well be the case with the £100 million man.

