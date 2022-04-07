Manchester City Source Labels New Der Spiegel Allegations as Continuation of "Orchestrated Campaign" in Strong Response

Sources close to Manchester City have sent a strong response to new allegations made by Der Spiegel on Thursday, labelling the latest claims as a continuation of an "orchestrated campaign".

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's preparations for their crunch Premier League title showdown against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday have been shrouded in noise and discussion following the release of new allegations made by Der Spiegel.

The Germany-based news publication released a new report claiming to shine light on the various details of the Premier League’s long-running investigation into the Etihad club.

In the first of three alleged issues highlighted by the report, it is suggested that "under-age players were pressured to sign contracts with Manchester City through monetary payments".

Secondly, Der Spiegel report that Abu Dhabi sponsors "provided only a portion of their payments to the club", with Manchester City's owner, Sheikh Mansour providing the rest of the financial backing.

IMAGO / Sportimage In a final allegation, and one that was once raised with the club's current manager Pep Guardiola in 2019, former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is claimed to have received a "significant portion" of compensation from a "fictitious consultancy contract". IMAGO / Sportimage As part of a strong response from sources close to Manchester City, the Sun newspaper's Martin Blackburn has reported on Thursday evening that the Premier League champions believe the details are a 'continuation of previous allegations', which they feel are 'designed to damage the club'. Furthermore, the Guardian's Paul MacInnes quotes sources close to Manchester City, who have said that the new Der Spiegel reports were a continuation of an "orchestrated campaign" and part of "an endless attempt to damage us". IMAGO / Sportimage

It is almost certain that events away from the football pitch will be kept totally separate to the ongoing preparations being made by Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players ahead of the weekend meeting with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola is set to take questions from the media on Friday afternoon, and while he is likely to be quizzed on the latest allegations being made by the aforementioned German publication, there is every possibility that club press officers may block comments on the situation.

However, Pep Guardiola is certainly not one to shy away from the opportunity to defend Manchester City, and offer the hard-hitting truths when called upon in the media.

