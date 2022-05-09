Manchester City Sources Comment on Latest Erling Haaland Developments

Sources from Manchester City have now commented on the latest Erling Haaland developments, after reports of a done deal emerged in English media on Monday morning.

With the Premier League season coming to an end in the coming weeks, Manchester City supporters are already showcasing their excitement ahead of the start of the new campaign with fresh signings now on the horizon.

As per a groundbreaking report from David Ornstein at the Athletic on Monday morning, sources in Germany are now describing Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Manchester City as a 'done deal'.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany are stating that all that stands between Erling Haaland and his much-anticipated move to Manchester City is the triggering of the player's €75 million release clause - a move that has already been signalled will happen by City's CEO Ferran Soriano to Borussia Dortmund chiefs.

In light of fresh reports from England and Germany on Monday morning, Manchester City sources have now commented and provided their take on the situation.

Following on from the aforementioned information confirming an imminent deal between the relevant parties, additional sources such as the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail have also confirmed a deal being close to completion.

The news will come as a major boost to Manchester City supporters, and likely club officials, who were keen to avoid a Harry Kane-style summer transfer saga heading deeper into the summer and closer towards the start of the 2022/2023 season.

For Erling Haaland, the Norwegian will be keen to hit the ground running, and will likely make his Manchester City debut against either Club America or Bayern Munich in the Premier League side's pre-season tour of the United States.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube