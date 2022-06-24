Report: Manchester City Set To Hand Spain Star Rodri New Contract

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expected to sign a new contract with the club, according to a report. The Spaniards previous deal was set to expire in 2024.

The Spanish international was arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League last season, if not the world. Tying the 26-year-old to a new deal would be a smart move for the sky blues, given his importance to the club.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The midfielder was integral to City's title winning campaign last season, starting in the vast majority of the sky blues' games. Rodri's output was also exceptional- scoring seven goals and providing a further two assists, despite being deployed as a defensive midfielder.

The midfielder looks set to stay at City for the foreseeable future, with a report from Diario AS stating that the Spain international is set to sign a new contract. According to the report, Rodri will put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club till 2027- a three year extension on his current contract.

The Spaniard is set to face more competition next season, with City poised to sign another holding midfielder in Kalvin Phillips. However, with Rodri's performances last season the spot will surely be his to lose.

