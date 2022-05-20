Skip to main content

Manchester City Squad and Staff Attend Leaving Party for Fernandinho

After nearly a decade of service, Fernandinho will be leaving Manchester City this summer.

Speaking before a crucial Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, club captain Fernandinho delivered the sad but expected news about his Manchester City future.

When asked if he was set to leave at the end of the season, the midfielder said, "Yes, I want to play. I want to play regularly."

"I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me."

It will conclude a stellar career in the Premier League, where the Brazilian has won 11 major trophies - with number 12 within his grasp. A win against Aston Villa on Sunday - which secures City the title - would be a fitting send-off. 

Ahead of his departure, tributes have been pouring in from across the footballing world, but the 37-year-old joined his City teammates, staff, and family last week for a farewell meal at the Sul Lago Italian Restaurant in Oldham. 

From the pictures, it looks like virtually the whole squad was in attendance. Including Brazilian teammate Ederson, who was being... well, Ederson.

City's record signing Jack Grealish was also in attendance after his goalscoring display against West Ham United.

And, of course, Pep Guardiola was a guest after enjoying almost six seasons with Fernandinho at the club.

Other City stars were present and had time to stop and take photos with supporters who had stumbled into the right place, at the right time. 

From the gallery, the players and staff present were: Ederson, Walker, Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Fernandinho, McAtee, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Delap, Mahrez, and Guardiola.

That does not mean players who were not pictured, were not there, but the large gathering shows just how loved Fernandinho is at the club and how sad they are to see him go.

You can find the full selection of images here.

