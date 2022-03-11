Skip to main content

Manchester City Squad Hold Strong Pep Guardiola Belief Over Fernandinho's Game-Time Ahead of Crucial Contract Decision

Several Manchester City squad members believe Fernandinho has been treated harshly by Pep Guardiola over being consistently looked past for Rodri in central midfield this season, according to a new report.

With Fernandinho's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium running out this summer, there could be a vacancy in the middle of the park for the Premier League champions though it has been suggested that the Brazilian veteran could pen a fresh-year deal at the end of the campaign.

The 36-year-old has been restricted to 22 appearances across all competitions this season, with many coming from the bench late on in games where Pep Guardiola has understandably wanted to protect Rodri from suffering an injury - when Manchester City are still competing on three fronts.

The Premier League leaders have hugely benefitted from the emergence of Rodri, who despite enduring a subdued start to life his Manchester following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019, has made the number six position his own after a series of impressive displays this season.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, several members of the Manchester City dressing room feel Fernandinho has been unfairly treated by Pep Guardiola and his staff after having been restricted to a bit-part role on the pitch since the start of the campaign.

It has been revealed that Fernandinho is loved by the City squad, who feel bad over the fact that the four-time Premier League winner hasn’t been given the chance to feature more this season, with Rodri establishing himself as the first-choice pick in the defensive midfield role.

It was reported in February that the Etihad hierarchy will keep playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with Fernandinho over his future at the Etihad Stadium past the summer.

Moreover, it has since been claimed that Manchester City will leave it up to the 36-year-old to decide whether he wants to continue playing for Pep Guardiola’s side or instead take up a role within the City Football Group when they hold contract talks with the Brazilian at the end of the campaign.

While Manchester City have held a strong interest in West Ham star Declan Rice as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, there are doubts over whether the Sky Blues will partake in a bidding war for the England international should he seek an exit from the London Stadium in the summer.

