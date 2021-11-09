Man City Squad Named 'Most Sustainable' in Europe's Big Leagues - Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Sociedad Close Followers

No squad in Europe's top five leagues is more sustainable than Pep Guardiola's, according to a recent study revealed this week.

Released today, the Sustainable Squad Management Index (released by acclaimed football research group the CIES) takes a number of factors into account to determine which squads are really built to last.

These factors include a player's age, the average time spent in the first team squad (the longer, the better), the duration of a player's contract and the amount of minutes they're getting on the pitch.

Manchester City's squad came out on top, with David Silva's Real Sociedad a very close second and Liverpool in third.

RB Leipzig and Manchester United round out the top five.

You can view the full list by CIES Football Observatory here.

The Manchester City squad is slightly younger than most, with the average age of a City player (27.06 years) just barely lower than the total average (27.13 years).

But where Manchester City really shine is in the average length that players stay in the first-team squad for. They typically keep a player around for 3.32 years, compared to just 2.34 years for an average club.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Manchester City's average on that front has been bought down by the uncharacteristically short tenures of players such as former left-back Angeliño or Spanish forward Nolito.

Pep Guardiola's men also give longer contracts - 3.32 years compared to 2.3 years. That, of course, can be partially attributed to the fact that top clubs with more money generally give longer contracts than mid-table sides, especially in mainland Europe, where initial two-year deals for new signings aren't uncommon.

Another factor that could help explain City's place at the top is that the other metrics are weighted by the number of first-team minutes a player gets in the average season.

Pep Guardiola famously favours a very small squad of just twenty or so players, meaning stars who rarely get on the pitch at other clubs don't tend to have counterparts at City.

If this list is to be believed, Manchester City's prospects for the future look bright, with their current squad moving in the right direction as the key players inevitably grow older.

