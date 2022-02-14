Manchester City Stance on Potential Pep Guardiola Exit Revealed Following Contract Renewal Links

Manchester City believe that they hold an important hand in convincing Pep Guardiola to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, according to a new report.

Pep Guardiola is on course to lead his side to their fourth Premier League title under the Catalan boss since his arrival to Manchester in the summer of 2016, following which the former Barcelona manager has won a plethora of domestic trophies at the Etihad Stadium.

Having already extended his stay at the club twice, the calls for Guardiola to renew his existing contract and sign a long-term deal at Manchester City have been coming from the fans after what has been a turning period for the Premier League champions under the 51-year-old.

It was reported recently that there is a common belief amongst the Manchester City dressing room that Pep Guardiola will extend his contract past 2023, which could hold the key to securing the long-term futures of key first-team players as well as promising academy stars on the cusp of breaking into the first-team.

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, Manchester City believe there is no 'big club' across Europe for whom Pep Guardiola would leave his current side for, though the Spaniard knows is there is 'no pressure' on him to sign a fresh deal at the club.

It has further been revealed that Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City, Manchester City's sister and fellow CFG club, could be Guardiola's next destination should he decide to take up a new challenge at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking recently to Give Me Sport, Jones said: "Pep (Guardiola) knows there is no pressure on him to sign a new deal, and equally (Manchester) City do not worry about him being poached – there is not another big club they think he would leave for in Europe.

“If anything then, New York City FC is open to him next, and that path will be there, if and when, he fancies it from City. He loves what he is doing, and this 2.0 version he’s begun could be very exciting.”

