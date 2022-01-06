Manchester City Stance on Swindon Town FA Cup Match Revealed Following Major Covid-19 Outbreak in First-Team Squad

Manchester City's stance on the status of their upcoming FA Cup third round clash against Swindon Town on Friday night has been revealed, following a significant Covid-19 outbreak in the first-team squad.

The Premier League champions had confirmed via an official club statement that management duo Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo had both tested positive for Covid-19, just over 24 hours prior to the trip to face the League Two side this week.

In addition to Guardiola and Lillo, seven first-team players were also confirmed to be in isolation due to Covid-19 reasons, while a total of 14 members of Manchester City's backroom staff also remained in isolation.

A club statement from Manchester City on Thursday afternoon read, "Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19."

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble."

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players. Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon."

Subsequent reporting has also revealed the stance taken by Manchester City towards their upcoming FA Cup third round clash away at Swindon Town on Friday night, amidst the outbreak of the virus within their first-team set-up.

According to the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will not be requesting to call off the clash against Swindon, as things stand at this present moment.

It is further reported that the Manchester City players will be tested again for Covid-19 tomorrow prior to travelling to Swindon, but matchday preparations ahead of the cup clash are continuing as normal.

Manchester City are seeking to win the competition for only the second time under Pep Guardiola, after seeing success in the 2018/2019 campaign that saw the club take home all four trophies available in English football.

