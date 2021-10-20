Man City Stand Alongside Newcastle United in Opposing 18 Premier League Clubs' Stance on New Legislation

Manchester City have declined to vote for an amendment designed to restrict Newcastle United's newfound spending power, according to new reports this week.

Following on from the recent Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle, many of the Magpies' fellow Premier League clubs are understood to be wholly unreceptive to the situation for a variety of reasons.

Owing to the takeover, many clubs have moved to restrict the Tyneside club’s spending ability and during an emergency meeting which took place on Monday, a temporary amendment was passed which will ban related party transactions across the division.

The vote included all 20 Premier League clubs and saw 18 of those vote in favour of the amendment whilst Manchester City elected to refrain from voting, and a recent report has revealed why City abstained.

As reported by The Guardian, earlier this week Manchester City opted to abstain from a vote for legislation intended to prevent Newcastle United’s new owners ‘from striking lucrative sponsorship deals’ with ‘pre-existing business relationships.’

It is reported that Manchester City refrained from casting a vote owing to ‘legal advice’ which deemed the process to be ‘unlawful’, whilst those in charge at Newcastle are also understood to believe that the rule change is ‘anti-competitive’ and unlawful.

The rule change that will ‘temporarily ban commercial arrangements’ with pre-existing partners will come into effect next month and will apply to all 20 Premier League clubs.

The level of hostility amongst Premier League clubs towards the Newcastle takeover is perhaps understandable, as owing to the Magpies’ recent influx of immense wealth, teams at both ends of the division will feel threatened.

For instance, clubs towards the top-end of the league will resent the increased competition for European places whilst those towards the lower end of the division may see their risk of relegation intensify should Newcastle invest heavily in the January transfer window.

