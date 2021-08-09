Man City Star in Isolation Ahead of Premier League Season Following Positive Covid-19 Case on Return Flight to UK

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is currently isolating ahead of the new campaign, following a positive Covid-19 case on his return flight back to the UK.

Laporte has not featured during the club’s pre-season preparations, and although the Spain international is noted to currently be unhappy at Manchester City after losing his place in the side to Ruben Dias and John Stones last term, outside factors have meant the former Bilbao man has had to remain sidelined.

Whilst Aymeric Laporte’s international teammate Ferran Torres participated in Manchester City’s Community Shield defeat to Leicester last weekend, it has now come to light as to why the defender was not involved in the game and is yet to train with the squad ahead of the new season.

Pep Guardiola confirmed during his post-match interview at Wembley Stadium that the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is currently in Covid-19 isolation.

While Laporte is reassured as being “fine”, the Manchester City centre-back is simply following current government guidelines after a fellow passenger on his flight back to the UK from his holidays tested positive for the disease.

It is expected that Aymeric Laporte will link up with the rest of the Manchester City squad towards the end of this week - but that could mean it is too late for him to be involved in the opening weekend clash against Tottenham on Sunday 15th.

Speaking on the situation, Pep Guardiola explained, “He’s tested negative but he travelled on a flight with more than 100 people and one person on this flight was positive."

“The rules right now are that he has to be at home for eight days. He has been at home for four or five days, that’s why he has not come back yet.”

Aymeric Laporte is a popular figure amongst fans given his pivotal role in Manchester City’s success throughout Pep Guardiola’s reign at the club. However, reports over the last few months have stated that the Spain international is 'unhappy' due to his lack of game time throughout a large share of last season.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has four years remaining on his current Etihad deal and the club are under no pressure to sell.

When Aymeric Laporte returns to the squad, he will be tasked with fighting to regain his spot in the Manchester City side. However, considering the strong form of Ruben Dias and John Stones throughout last season, it may take an injury or a suspension for Laporte to do so.

