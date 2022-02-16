Manchester City Star Aymeric Laporte Reveals Desire to Be the Best Defender in the World

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has opened up on aspiring to be the best in his position in world and how he motivates himself to improve by observing other world-class defenders.

After being further down the pecking order for a large chunk of the previous campaign, Aymeric Laporte has won his place back in the squad and has since been more or less a mainstay in the Manchester City lineup this season.

The Spain international, who was reportedly open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season whilst competing with John Stones and Ruben Dias for a spot in central defence.

Laporte was solid at the back once more as the Premier League champions all but sealed their berth in the Champions League quarter-final with a 5-0 rout of Sporting Lisbon in their Round of 16 tie in Lisbon on Tuesday.

In an interview for the March edition of the club's official magazine, the 27-year-old provided detailed insight into his desire of developing into the best defender in the world and how he takes inspiration from others in his position to improve further.

“It (is) something I dreamed of as a kid and something I dreamed of as an adult, too," the centre-half said on aspiring to be the best in the world.

"It is an objective as a footballer that you try to reach the very top, to be the best you can – you just want to be the number one if it is possible.

“It is difficult, but we are trained to be the best and I am no different than others in wanting to be the best. I watch other defenders that I admire and sometimes you take little things from watching them and try and take it onto the pitch."

