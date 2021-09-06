Man City Star Spotted in Training, Easing Injury Concerns Following Muscle Problem

Manchester City's concerns over the fitness of star central defender Aymeric Laporte will have been eased on Monday morning, with the Spain international spotted in training.

The 27 year-old was replaced on half-time in Spain's 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday night, with what early reports had described as an adductor problem.

Following the emergence of such reports, Manchester City supporters held their breath, as some noted that adductor issues can hold injury lay-offs of up to six months depending on the severity of the issue.

However, after Spain national team coach Luis Enrique eased some concerns with his comments on the injury, the Manchester City player has been spotted in training with the rest of his teammates on Monday morning.

As part of a new social media post from the Spanish national team on Monday, Aymeric Laporte has been captured smiling with the rest of his international teammates, despite the reported problem sustained less than 24 hours earlier.

Laporte was spotted chatting with former Manchester City teammate and close friend Eric Garcia - now of FC Barcelona - along with Ferran Torres, who scored during Spain's dominant victory over Georgia on Sunday evening.

Speaking after the win, Luis Enrique spoke of Laporte's injury problem by stating, “Laporte has nothing, it's just a small overload. I don't think they'll even test him."

Laporte's return to training will be a welcome boost for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's coaching staff alike, especially with Nathan Ake's exit from the Netherlands' training camp this week.

The national side have describe his exit as due to 'private circumstances', and while the severity of the issue remains unknown at this stage, there remains the possibility that the Manchester City defender could stay out of action for a number of days.

