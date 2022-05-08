Manchester City Star Believes Real Madrid Loss 'Gives Us More of An Edge' for Premier League Run-In

Jack Grealish stated Manchester City's disappointing midweek exit from the Champions League semi-final could help drive his side to Premier League glory at the end of the season.

Manchester City turn their focus to the Premier League when they take on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in the first of their final four league games of the season on the back of a heartbreaking loss in the Champions League against Real Madrid this week.

With Liverpool dropping points against Tottenham on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's men can return to the top of the pile with a potential three-point lead over the Reds with a victory over Eddie Howe's men on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming meeting with the Magpies, Jack Grealish admitted that though the title race remains in City's hands, the Blues can use their recent Champions League disappointment to kick on and claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

"Yes, 100 per cent. We have the Premier League to go and play for now. It is in our hands," the England international said, as quoted by City's official website. "That is what we are here to do. That is why, in my opinion, we are the best team in the Premier League - because we want to win stuff. "We put that pressure on ourselves to constantly win trophies and the club as a whole has done that, over the last ten years especially. "I have lost quite a few finals in my time (at Aston Villa) and a few important games and that (last Wednesday against Real Madrid) was right up there.

“It was just the way we went out so late on. Here at City, one thing that I have realised is you have so many games that come thick and fast, so many important games.

“So, you don’t really have time to dwell on things. We just have to dust ourselves down and get back together as a unit which we have done in the last few days and get ready to go again.

“We have four important games (in the Premier League) coming up and we will give it our all in all of those games.

“Fingers crossed, we can end up lifting that (title) because the game the other night (at the Santiago Bernabeu) certainly gives us more of an edge to go and do that.”

