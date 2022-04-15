Manchester City Star Breaks Italian TV Camera Light at Atletico Madrid After Injury Fears From Aggressive Tackling in First-Leg

Jack Grealish accidentally broke the light of a Sky Sports Italia camera while warming up ahead of the return leg of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League semi-final with a 1-0 aggregate victory over the La Liga champions, where a narrow first-leg victory at the Etihad Stadium was followed by an action-packed stalemate in Madrid this week.

Off the back of an entertaining showdown with Liverpool on Sunday, Pep Guardiola named a strong lineup to finish the job against Diego Simeone's men, though the Catalan perhaps wouldn't have foreseen proceedings going south to the extent they did as the tie approached full-time.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto All hell broke loose in the Spanish capital as Stefan Savic attempted to drag Phil Foden back onto his feet after the England international went down, which saw the likes of Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish get into the mix as they fought back for their 21-year-old teammate. IMAGE / Sportimage However, the foundations of the heated battle between City and Atletico were funnily enough, laid in the warm-up as Jack Grealish accidentally broke the light of one of Sky Sport Italia's cameras, as per a report by Football Italia. This was followed by Oleksandr Zinchenko, who admirably helped protect Phil Foden from being further heckled by Stefan Savic in the closing stages of the tie, tell pitchside journalist Giorgia Cenni that Grealish would 'pay for the damage he caused'. IMAGO / PA Images Grealish was at the center of an altercation shortly after coming on in the first-leg last week, where the 26-year-old drew a series of fouls for City near the touchline - which caused frustration amongst the Atletico backline, who provoked a reaction off the England international himself.

Moreover, according to the latest information of James Ducker and Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, there were fears over Grealish potentially getting injured on Wednesday evening given the way the former Aston Villa skipper was 'aggressively targeted' by the Spanish outfit in the opening leg.

Manchester City dominated but failed to extend their slim advantage in the first-half at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Simeone's side took the game to the Blues following the interval and could very well have squared the tie were it not for some valiant defending from City towards the end.

Kevin De Bruyne's well-taken finish in the first-half proved to be the difference between the two sides over the course of two legs, though the Belgian is set to miss City's FA Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool at Wembley after coming off with an injury against Atletico in midweek.

With De Bruyne expected to be unavailable on Sunday, Grealish will be hopeful of starting after being looked past in City's recent meeting with Liverpool and both legs of his side's Champions League quarter-final tie.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube