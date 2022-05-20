Manchester City Star Joins Jack Grealish in Signing Endorsement Deal With BooHooMAN

Manchester City have now seen a second first-team star sign an endorsement deal with clothing giants BooHooMAN, joining Jack Grealish in partnering with the brand for the foreseeable future.

After the rapid ascent of Phil Foden as one of the most gifted youngsters in world football, local boy Cole Palmer now looks to be next in line to take make his mark from the Manchester City academy.

Making 10 senior appearances for City so far this season, the highly-rated attacker has already scored three goals, with strikes coming against the likes of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, Club Brugge in the Champions League, and Swindon in the FA Cup.

The Wythenshawe-born starlet’s prodigious displays have certainly gone far from unnoticed, with sportswear giants Nike offering him a sponsorship deal earlier this year.

However, the 20-year old's stock continues to rise, as yet another significant fashion brand in BoohooMAN have ensured the starlet puts pen to paper to endorse their products in the coming months. Revealing the news via Instagram, Cole Palmer reacted to signing his latest brand deal by stating, "Excited to join the boohooMAN family, looking forward to what's ahead!" The versatile talent is not the only player at the Etihad Stadium to pen a deal with the renowned retailer, as Jack Grealish also joined forces with the brand during his time at Aston Villa, and went on to collaborate with them to launch his personal collection last October.

It comes as no surprise to see brands take an interest in Cole Palmer, considering the fact that he is one of English football’s most exciting talents with his silky style of play, combined with the fact that he plays for a club of the stature of City.

Perhaps the perfect example of his self-assuredness and confidence transpired after the winger put in a Man of the Match display against Swindon in the Third Round of the FA Cup, and going on to comment on the future by confidently saying, ‘Prem soon come’ - turning into a viral clip at the time.

As Cole Palmer fully cements his place into the Manchester City first-team over time, a list of similar brand deals are likely to be awaiting the incredibly talented and marketable starlet.

