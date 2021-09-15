Man City Star Confirms Club's Pursuit of Man United Icon Cristiano Ronaldo - Chances of Signing Labelled as 'Considerable'

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has commented on the club being linked with a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

Towards the back end of the 2021 summer transfer window, Manchester City were briefly but strongly linked to the signing of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City initially investigated the prospect of signing Ronaldo owing to the club’s failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and the Portuguese star would have represented an effective short-term solution.

However, for a multitude of reasons, Cristiano Ronaldo eventually re-joined former club Manchester United, and now Manchester City captain Fernandinho has spoken on the matter.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed an interview provided by ESPN Brasil, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has discussed how close Cristiano Ronaldo was to joining the Premier League champions during the summer.

The report notes that when asked how close a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium was, Fernandinho responded, “I think there was a chance, yes, good, considerable. I think there were even a few conversations.”

He added, “I think that a lot of expectations were also raised with the possibility of him coming here. Without a doubt, this ends up affecting not only the fans, but affected also the people inside the club."

"But in the end things didn’t work out, he didn’t close the deal, and ended up going to the red side of town then. Life goes on.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United last weekend and most recently returned to European football for the Red Devils for the first time in 12 years, as Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer's side were defeated 2-1 by Swiss outfit Young Boys.

Whilst the prospect of one of the greatest goal scorers of all time spearheading Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side was an intriguing concept, we will now likely never see the Portuguese legend operating within a system constructed by the Catalan coach.

