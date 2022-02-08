Manchester City Star Credits Phil Foden's Incredible Journey for Setting Benchmark for Emerging Academy Talents

Manchester City star Cole Palmer has credited Phil Foden for paving the way for the club's academy graduates into the first-team squad after emerging through the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

The past few seasons have seen Phil Foden establish himself as a vital part of the Manchester City first-team squad after rising through the club's academy system into Pep Guardiola's squad.

Foden, 21, played a starring role in the Premier League leaders' run to their first-ever Champions League final last term, netting the winner in their quarter-final second-leg victory away at Borussia Dortmund before going on to impress against PSG in the semi-final over the course of two legs.

The England international has racked up sensational numbers since the start of the previous campaign, and despite the richness of attacking talent at the Etihad Stadium, the Stockport-born star remains one of Pep Guardiola's most silky and lethal weapons in attack.

What often goes unnoticed is the influence the Phil Foden's journey from joining Manchester City at the age of four to being named in the lineup for the club's first-ever appearance in the Champions League final has had on some of the emerging talents in the east side of Manchester.

For Cole Palmer, who has impressed Pep Guardiola and his staff with his displays in training and on matchday whenever called upon this season, Foden's story has been a key factor in giving the youngster stars hope that there is indeed a pathway to the first-team squad.

"Phil (Foden)’s journey has given everyone else in the (Manchester City) academy hope that they go and do what he has done," said Palmer, in an interview with VERSUS at the weekend.

“I would not say he (Foden) has given me the belief – as I have always had that myself – but it is good to really see that as a recent benchmark for us lads (in the academy).”

Palmer, who signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions last year, has netted in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League this season, as the wait goes on for the Wythenshawe-born forward's first league goal for his boyhood club.

