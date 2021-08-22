Man City Star Labels New Signing Jack Grealish As 'A Big Step Up' For The Club

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has spoken glowingly about the club's latest recruit Jack Grealish, following his transfer from fellow Premier League club Aston Villa.

Grealish joined Manchester City earlier in the summer from Villa in a deal worth £100 million. The now former Villa captain is widely recognised as one of the most creative footballers in world football, and his creative output last season rivalled the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

Due to his revered creative ability, City opted to acquire the England international in the hope that he would help to invigorate the side's effectiveness in the final third, owing to Pep Guardiola's side's recent struggles in front of goal.

Despite only being at the club for a matter of weeks, Jack Grealish has impressed several members of Pep Guardiola's squad, and Ederson has spoken glowingly about the former Villa captain.

As per an interview published on Manchester City's official website, goalkeeper Ederson has spoken very highly of the club's latest recruit Jack Grealish.

In the interview with the club, the Brazilian 'keeper referred to the acquirement of Grealish as “a great signing for our team” and added that the England star “has a lot of skills” and that his recruitment represents “a step up for us”.

Regarding Jack Grealish’s skillset, an impressed Ederson noted that the 25-year-old, “knows how to pass, he knows how to dribble, he is a good finisher” and additionally, he noted that he hopes that Grealish “can play a good game against Norwich”.

The two-time Golden Glove winner also added that the acquirement of Grealish “is an extra complement for what we already have to strengthen our squad”.

Jack Grealish made his first appearance at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as the Sky Blues inflicted a heavy 5-0 defeat on Norwich City, and the club’s new number 10 hit the ground running at home with his first goal for the club.

The England international also recorded his first win as a Manchester City player in the process, after two narrow losses in his previous two appearances since joining the club.

