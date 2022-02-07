Manchester City Star Reveals Wholesome Account of Son Being Selected for BallBoy Duties Against Fulham

Fernandinho has provided a wholesome story of his son being selected for ballboy duties at Manchester City, during the club's 4-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Besides being one of the greatest defensive midfielders of the modern era, one of the primary reasons why Fernandinho is a fan favourite at Manchester City is because of his unbridled passion for playing for the badge.

Despite the fact that his best days are clearly behind him, the Brazilian continues to leave it all out on the pitch at 37 years of age, which just adds to his untouchable standing within the club.

And it seems as though that the passion for Manchester City runs in the family.

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, Fernandinho gave his thoughts on his son being selected for ballboy duties at the Etihad Stadium.

“It was really special for him and me because maybe I won't be able to play alongside him, but at least I play on the pitch and he was ballboy today. Unfortunately, I couldn't score a goal to celebrate with him”, he expressed.

Fernandinho continued, “But it's nice, he's very passionate for the game and so am I. It's in your blood. It's important, and thanks Manchester City for giving me this opportunity!”

The City skipper’s son is known to be extremely open in his allegiances to Manchester City, often voicing his support for the club via social media expressing his excitement about potential transfers, and once famously mocking rivals Manchester United after their 5-0 loss against Liverpool.

Now in his ninth season at the club, Fernandinho is considered Mancunian by the fanbase for all practical purposes and it’s a heart-warming sight to see such a legendary figure’s son as invested in the club as much as he is.

