Manchester City Star Admits Confusion Over Role in Pep Guardiola's System

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed in a recent interview why he believes it is 'difficult' to keep operating in different roles constantly for Pep Guardiola's side.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, Ilkay Gundogan has cemented his reputation as a player blessed with one of the most intelligent footballing brains at Manchester City.

Capable of operating in a variety of roles in the middle of the park, the midfield maestro has proved that he is extremely receptive to the offensive and defensive tweaks incorporated into his game by Pep Guardiola.

For instance, Ilkay Gundogan operated as a deep-lying playmaker on several occasions during the 2018/19 season and in fine fashion, whilst also emerging as arguably Manchester City’s standout player in the previous campaign with his ability to make late runs into the box and find the back of the net.

imago1010902996h

While the Manchester City vice-captain’s tactical flexibility comes across as seamless, the Germany international has lifted the lid on why a constant change in his role is a lot more challenging than it seems.

Commuting from one position to another is not always beneficial. I’ve always been at my best when I know I’m playing the same position week after week and when I know the requirements. It is difficult to keep adapting to a new role and having to reorient yourself in different positions”, he revealed in an interview with German outlet Kicker.

imago1008029828h

The 31-year old continued, “The environment always expects top performance. It’s not that easy sometimes."

Gundo vs Leipzig Away

"If my coach needs me for a position, I don't say: I can't, I feel as comfortable in another. The coach has an idea. Sometimes I wish I knew what my position is, week after week. Then I know I'm delivering top performances week after week.”

Pep Guardiola is known for constantly making slight adjustments to his tactical instructions which is bound to be a challenge for his players, as explained by the German international.

However, the biggest compliment that can be paid to Ilkay Gundogan in this context is that he never seems out of place on the pitch for Manchester City, regardless of the position in which he has been deployed.

imago1010912350h
