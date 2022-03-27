Manchester City Star in Line for Lucrative New Contract With 80% Weekly-Wage Rise

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to be offered a lucrative, new contract after his exemplary displays for Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign, according to a new report.

Rodri has been a vital cog of Pep Guardiola's squad since the start of the campaign, having amassed 33 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

The Spain international, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2019, has established his status as the first-choice pick in the middle of the park for the Blues over Fernandinho, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It was reported recently that there is a belief amongst some important quarters that Rodri - who has two seasons left on his existing deal at City - will commit his long-term future to the five-time Premier League champions.

While reports have maintained that City will assess the market for a potential long-term successor to Fernandinho in the summer, Rodri's displays since the tail-end of the previous campaign have made him an extremely key part of Guardiola's side.

West Ham's Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni are two names that have been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, though it is worth noting that Manchester City's pursuit of a striker will not supersede their desire of signing a long-term replacement for Fernandinho this summer.

After helping his side book a FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at Wembley prior to the international break, Rodri will be hoping to recover from a minor blip in form in recent weeks when Manchester City visit Turf Moor to face Burnley in their opening fixture in April.

