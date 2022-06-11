Manchester City star Jack Grealish Expected To Start For England Against Italy
England take on Italy in their third Nations League group game looking to get their first win of the competition.
Gareth Southgate's men were beaten by Bulgaria in their first game and only picked up a point against Germany thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty.
Jack Grealish only came on in the 72nd minute and according to Antonio Rudiger, he changed the game for England.
The former Aston Villa man also didn't start against Hungary as he came on in the 62nd minute for Mason Mount who was the same player he came on for against Germany.
Other Manchester City players Kyle Walker and John Stones played against Hungary and Germany.
Against Hungary Walker started on the right of a back three and came off for John Stones after an hour.
For the Germany game, the pair started next to each other in a back four formation deployed by Southgate.
Jack Grealish is finally expected to start to get his chance to impress from the start against Italy according to Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett.
It is a rematch of the Euro 2020 final from last year with England looking to take revenge after the loss on penalties.
Grealish only came on in that game in extra time so he will be hoping to shine from the start this time around.
