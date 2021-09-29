Man City Star Forced to Move Out of Manchester City Centre Apartment Due To Safety Concerns

Jack Grealish and his partner Sasha Attwood has been forced to move after fans discovered where the pair lived in Manchester, according to the latest emerging reports.

The England international has made a fast start to life since his £100 million switch to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa in early August, registering two goals and two assists in nine outings across all competitions this season.

After netting his first Champions League goal against RB Leipzig a few weeks ago, the 26-year-old will be looking to add to his overall tally in his side's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Grealish has agreed to a huge contract with the Premier League champions, who have made the midfielder the most expensive signing in the English top-flight, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba in 2016.

As reported by Ellie Henman of the Sun, Grealish has reportedly moved out of his Manchester apartment amid concerns for his safety and that of his girlfriend Sasha Attwood, who received regular threats during the European championships this summer.

A source has told The Sun newspaper, "Jack (Grealish) had been living in a nice apartment in Manchester, but recently fans have started to congregate outside."

“It’s all very innocent at the moment, and those who have been waiting around are people who adore Jack (Grealish) and want to get pictures and autographs."

“However, looking at the bigger picture, it’s not ideal that people know his (Grealish's) building – especially given the threats Sasha (Attwood) has endured.

The source continued by explaining, “For safety, he (Grealish) has now relocated and is no longer at the property, he has been living in. It is hoped that while he remains in Manchester this will remain under wraps.”

It remains to be seen if Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola names Jack Grealish in the starting XI against Liverpool on Sunday, with the Sky Blues looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

