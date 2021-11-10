Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Man City Star Possible Fitness Doubt After ‘Following an Individual Training Programme’ on International Duty

    Jack Grealish was training separately from his England teammates as the international break kicked off on Tuesday.
    Grealish was once again among the names called up by Gareth Southgate to the senior men's team, along with his Manchester City teammates Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, and John Stones.

    But the winger has started the two-week break training away from the rest of the England squad.

    According to BBC Sport journalist Jordan Elgott, Grealish followed an individual training programme, rather than working with the rest of the squad. 

    He wasn't the only player subject to this specialised regime - West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also trained separately. 

    While it's not clear exactly why this decision was taken yet, the assumption is that Grealish may be carrying a minor knock or other problem that the England coaching staff do not want to risk aggravating with ordinary, vigorous training.

    The England squad has already been plagued with injuries, with four players pulling out over the last few days. 

    With that in mind, it's safe to assume that Grealish would have joined them in withdrawing from the squad if he was suffering from any major issues.

    Grealish joined City for a record fee of £100 million in the summer, after catching the eye at Aston Villa for several years. 

    He's been a key part of Pep Guardiola's starting XI so far this season, and the Catalan will not want to see any of his stars returning to the Etihad with injuries at the end of the international break.

    England boss Southgate may elaborate further on the situation when he speaks to the media ahead of the Three Lions' next match.

    They play Albania on Friday evening and San Marino on Monday night, with both matches serving as World Cup qualifiers.

    All five of City's English stars were called up to the European Championships by Southgate, and the quintet will be hoping to impress enough this season to secure a spot in the World Cup squad in 2022.

    Man City Star Possible Fitness Doubt After 'Following an Individual Training Programme' on International Duty

