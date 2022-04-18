Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Reveals Aspect of Football That He Prefers to Scoring Goals

Speaking during a recent interview, Jack Grealish has admitted the one aspect of football that he prefers to scoring goals, amid an arguable struggle to life in front of goal at Manchester City this season.

Despite being hailed at Aston Villa as arguably the most entertaining player to watch by several fans and pundits in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season, Jack Grealish’s goalscoring was never one of his stand-out traits.

On the other hand, one of the most impressive facets of the Englishman’s game were his staggering creative numbers, with him managing to rival elite playmakers such as Kevin De Bruyne in terms of his chance creation in the previous campaign.

After all, the silky forward and creative midfielder registered an impressive 12 Premier League assists to his name across 24 starts for his boyhood club last season.

Speaking during a recent interview, Jack Grealish has revealed his love for assisting goals for other players.

If someone’s in a better positioning, I’m going to pass it to them," Grealish said.

"I actually love the feeling of having an assist - players coming over and thanking you for their goal. It’s just nice. Scoring is the best feeling in football, but I just love assisting”, he expressed in an interview with BBC Sport.

This revelation does not come as a major surprise as the 26-year old has previously admitted that he eyed his personal assist tally to ‘double’ when he made a switch to the Etihad Stadium, due to the gulf in class between the personnel at Manchester City and Aston Villa.

In addition, the selfless nature of the Birmingham-born wideman has often been slated by several fans online, as he has showcased a pattern of trying to find his teammates with a pass rather than going for goal himself.

While a slow start to life at Manchester City means Jack Grealish's assists numbers do not do justice to his affinity for providing goals, it is likely that the influence of creative masters such as Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva is bound to rub off on him sooner rather than later.

