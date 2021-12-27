Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Man City Star Explains Why Statistics Should Not Be Used To Judge Performances

    Joao Cancelo has emphasised why statistics such as goals and assists should not be considered to assess his fine performances this season, speaking during a recent interview.
    Cancelo is staking a claim for being the most complete full-back in world football on current form, putting in scintillating displays as both a left-back and a right-back for Manchester City this season.

    From his immaculate assist for Raheem Sterling’s strike against Everton, to his outrageous goal against Newcastle in the Premier League, the Portuguese international’s magisterial ability never ceases to amaze.

    With three goals and seven assists so far across all competitions, Joao Cancelo is providing the numbers that back up just why he is having an extraordinary personal campaign.

    Manchester City’s number 27 has argued why his overall performances should be used as the criteria to judge his form, instead of his improved statistics, as per a new interview released on ManCity.com.

    Cancelo explained, “People usually look a lot at the statistics: the goals and the assists. I don’t look at them. I think my last season was very good too, but obviously, this season, my numbers are splendid."

    "I understand that some people would only look at your statistics, but we also have some players at (a) great level whose numbers don’t reflect their performance."

    The UEFA Nations League winner singled out a fellow countryman and club teammate as the finest example of the concluding statement, explaining, “For instance, Bernardo Silva is an exceptional player, this season is having great numbers, but last season, his statistics weren’t as good as now, and yet I rate him as one of the best players in the world.”

    Many would believe that Joao Cancelo is spot in his assessment, as his all-round performances are what makes him the elite player that he is, as opposed to just certain special moments that make him stand-out.

