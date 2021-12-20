Man City Star Set to Earn Six-Figure Pay Rise Following Impressive Performances in Recent Weeks

Manchester City's in-form full-back João Cancelo is reportedly set to receive a handsome pay rise for his sublime performances next summer.

A masterclass from the Portugal international against Newcastle in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory on Sunday was yet another reminder as to why the former Benfica star is one of the best full-backs in Europe at present.

An enigma as both a right-back and a left-back, the former Juventus man has elevated his game to the next level under Pep Guardiola ever since his move from Turin in the summer of 2019.

As per a new report by the Daily Star this week, Joao Cancelo is in line for a whopping pay rise next summer, that would see him earn £250,000-a-week - rising from his current £150,000-a-week wages.

This update comes after Fabrizio Romano reported that the Manchester City board aim to open talks with the 27-year old over a brand new contract in 2022.

Manchester City’s number 27 is a firm fan favourite due to his impressive performances for the club, and the reaction to a potential contract extension has been overwhelmingly positive via social media.

João Cancelo was signed by the club in an exchange with Juventus, where a £25.8 million fee was shelled out on the Portugal superstar, while Danilo went in the opposite direction for a reported £34.1 million.

While there were questions over whether he was the right fit in his first season, where he struggled without a doubt, Cancelo has been a revelation since the beginning of last season, proving to become the ultimate Pep Guardiola full-back.

A pay rise is more than deserved for a player who has made a mockery of all the initial criticism by not just becoming one of the best in his position, but one of the best players in Europe.

