Man City Star Closes In On Signing New £175,000-A-Week Contract

Manchester City are close to agreeing a new deal for John Stones ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are keen to tie down the former Everton man to a longer contract after he enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Blues.

After playing a bit-part role in the squad for the best part of two years, Stones won back his spot in the starting XI as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias at the heart of defence, amassing 35 outings across all competitions over the course of the previous season.

During their ongoing pursuit for Tottenham forward Harry Kane and current Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer, the Etihad hierarchy are keen to secure the future(s) of some of the core members of the squad, with goalkeeper Ederson set to offered a fresh three-year contract extension as well.

As reported by Simon Mullock of The Daily Mirror, Stones is close to penning a new £175,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium.

A year on from when he was being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Stones, who has less than 12 months left on his existing deal, has proved his worth to the City faithful, as he returned to his resounding best that made the club spend £47.5 million on his services in 2016.

Making his presence felt on both sides of the pitch, Stones has well and truly overcome his shortcomings of previous campaigns, with Guardiola often singing his praises while highlighting the progress he's made over the past year.

After receiving heavy criticism during his first season at City, Stones played a crucial role in his side's historic 2017/18 title-winning campaign, but lost his place in the starting XI the following season, as he admitted that he was going through personal struggles that impacted his confidence and form.

However, following his best season in a Manchester City shirt, he has cemented his spot in the first-team, which could earn him a renewed deal at the club.

