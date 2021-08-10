Man City Star Provides First Thoughts on Jack Grealish Arrival

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has described the club's new signing Jack Grealish as a “raw talent”, in an interview with the club website on Tuesday.

Stones, who was signed during Pep Guardiola’s first summer at the Etihad Stadium back in 2016, has this week committed to a new long-term contract with the Blues, keeping him at the club until 2026 at the earliest.

The 27 year-old was out of contract next summer, but after an outstanding season, the Englishman has been rewarded with a new £13 million-a-year, five-year contract extension.

John Stones has become the second England international to sign a long-term contract with the Premier League champions this summer, after Jack Grealish signed a six-year deal as part of his £100 million move last week.

On the topic of Jack Grealish, who made his debut for the club on Saturday as Manchester City lost 1-0 to Leicester in the Community Shield, John Stones said that the 26 year-old is "coming into one of the best dressing rooms.”

The Blues completed the record-breaking move for the now former Aston Villa captain on Thursday afternoon, and according to his England teammate John Stones, Jack Grealish is a “raw talent.”

Speaking to Manchester City’s in-house media team, the star centre-back said of Jack Grealish, “He’s an incredible footballer. A raw talent. I think you can see he is a bit fearless in how he plays and very direct.”

“We only saw a little bit of him in the Euros, but when he came on everyone was excited to see him and he came on and gave some vital assists at key moments."

Jack Grealish registered a total of 16 direct goal involvements across 26 Premier League appearances last season, and John Stones says that the midfielder is a “big game player.”

“He is a big game player. An incredible person as well. He is coming into one of the best dressing rooms in the world non-football wise, with the characters we have here and he will fit in straight away.”

He continued, “I am sure he will be looking forward to more success here and hopefully winning some silverware.”

