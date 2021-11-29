Man City Star Crowned 2021 IFFHS World's Best Playmaker Award - PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich Players Ranked in Top-Five

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been named as the 2021 IFFHS World's Best Playmaker Award for the second consecutive season, beating a star studded line-up to the crown.

De Bruyne may now need a bigger cabinet for all the individual and collective trophies he is winning with each passing year, after the Belgian maestro picking up yet another major individual honour on Monday.

The IFFHS World's Best Playmaker award has been awarded annually since 2006, with previous winners including Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez - who have both won the award four times - Andrés Iniesta, and now Kevin De Bruyne.

The award will be handed out to De Bruyne at the World Football Gala, but it is unknown whether the midfielder will be there in person to collect the accolade.

It was officially announced by the IFFHS on Monday morning that De Bruyne had been named as the winner for the second consecutive year, beating a star studded collection of football's biggest stars to the prize.

Top five:

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

2. Lionel Messi (PSG)

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

4. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

5. Jorginho (Chelsea)

There's no doubting the 30-year-old deserved this particular accolade.

For club, Kevin De Bruyne was a crucial part of Manchester City romping their way to a fifth Premier League title, a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup win, and a first-ever Champions League final - where they fell short against a strong Chelsea side.

His efforts secured his place in the PFA Team of the Year, as well as picking up the PFA Footballer of the Year - voted by his fellow professionals - for a second consecutive year.

Having recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Belgian will be hoping to return to full health as soon as possible and help his teammates push towards retaining their Premier League crown.

