Man City Star Makes Honest Admission About Playing Time Following Injury Troubles This Year

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has conceded that he will be benched every now and then due to the sheer quality in the ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne has endured his most difficult season at Manchester City since his £55 million switch from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgium international was hauled off in the second half of his side's Champions League final loss to Chelsea in May with a series of facial injuries following a nasty collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Six weeks on from Manchester City's first European final under Pep Guardiola, the 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury at the European Championships - which has resurfaced following the start of the campaign, keeping De Bruyne out of action for a few weeks.

To compound what had already been an unlucky few months for the playmaker, De Bruyne was sidelined for a few weeks around a month back in November after testing positive for COVID-19.

De Bruyne has had to compete for a spot in midfield with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan - who have made an incredible pairing alongside Rodri behind the front three this season.

In a recent interview, the ex-Chelsea star admitted that he knows he will not be picked to start all Manchester City games by Pep Guardiola, who was full of praise for De Bruyne following his five-star display in the Sky Blues' 7-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday.

"I know the team is incredible, talented, but at the end of the day, I’m a competitor," said De Bruyne in a new interview this week, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News.

"I’m here to take part and I know there are some games I’ll sit out and that's never a nice feeling. Everyone wants to play all the time, but I try to act always in a good way."

The PFA Player of the Year was at his splendid best in midweek at the Etihad Stadium, as he bagged a brilliant brace against Leeds United to mark his return to the starting XI.

De Bruyne added: "When I’m on the pitch, all I can do is perform. I know people say I got some injuries, but I started really early in my career and have played almost 600 games.

"I’ve played a lot and mostly the injuries I get are kicks, so there is nothing I can do about that.

"Sometimes it happens, it is maybe a good thing that you are kicked, but it’ll be like this until the end of my career and I just keep going."

