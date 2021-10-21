    • October 21, 2021
    Man City Star Spends Day Off at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Following Champions League Victory

    Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been spending his day off from club duties by visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach, following the Champions League victory against Club Brugge this week.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola's side returned from Belgium on Tuesday night, after dismantling Club Brugge 5-1 in the Champions League - a victory that has put the club in a commanding position in Group A.

    One player who played an instrumental role in a dominant performance was Kevin De Bruyne, who is gaining fitness after a difficult summer of injury struggles both for club and country.

    Some of Manchester City's stars have been handed a day off on Thursday away from their preparations ahead of the weekend's Premier League action, and Kevin De Bruyne has opted to stay close to home.

    Manchester City's vice-captain has been spending his Thursday afternoon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and took some time out of his day to take a number of photos with football fans who were lucky enough to bump into the Belgian midfielder.

    Given the attention the Manchester City star was attracting around the amusement park, it is understood that security were having to walk De Bruyne around the site at times.

    De Bruyne and his Manchester City teammates will soon be turning their attention to the weekend's Premier League clash on the South Coast against Brighton, but it has been the Lancashire coastline that has attracted the PFA Player of the Year before then.

    On the pitch, Manchester City will be looking to secure another win this weekend as they chase Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, before turning their attentions to a trip to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

