Manchester City Star Admits it is Just as 'Exhausting' to Play for Pep Guardiola as it is to Play Against Him

Kyle Walker has lifted the lid on what aspects of playing under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are 'exhausting', while speaking in a recent interview.

Aside from his sides playing a sublime brand of football, one of the most talked about facets about Pep Guardiola's management style is his habit of constantly chopping and changing his tactics.

A perfect example of this occurred when the Spaniard decided to utilise two false-nines against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup during the 2019/20 season, as his side dragged the opposition centre-backs out of position throughout the contest and bossed their rivals into a 3-1 win.

While the genius of the tactician was lauded by many, it would have been far from a walk in the park for his attackers to adjust to one of the most complex tactical instructions in football, as a whole.

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has this week discussed this very aspect of how Pep Guardiola's tendency to keep his players on their toes at all times is a lot harder than it seems. "It might be mentally exhausting for the other team (playing against Manchester City) but with our manager's demands and what he wants, it's just as exhausting for me!", Walker admitted. "Especially at right-back, I'm inside, outside, building up as a three. But it's what I've grown to love."

"Before, it was, ‘Just go out and play football Kyle and enjoy it’. I love the job I’ve got but I have to think a lot more. I wish I’d known when I was 21 what I know now”, he explained in an interview with James Ducker of the Telegraph.

While it generally goes unnoticed by many, the 31-year old has perhaps experienced one of the most drastic transformations in his game out of a majority of players at the Etihad Stadium.

Unlike being the marauding right-back that he was at Tottenham, Kyle Walker has been instructed to keep a lid on his natural attacking instincts since making a switch to Manchester City - often operating in a much more inverted role under Guardiola.

However, the England international took to his newfound responsibilities like the consummate professional he is from day one, which has made him one of the Catalan boss’ primary go-to men over the years.

