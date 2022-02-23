Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Fit and Available to Face Everton Despite Missing from Training Footage on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola will have right-back Kyle Walker available for selection this weekend, despite the defender not being spotted in Manchester City training footage on Tuesday.

Manchester City will be looking to get their form back on the right path on Saturday evening, when they travel to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park.

Ahead of the fixture, several members of the first-team squad have remained doubts through fitness problems - namely the likes of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, and Cole Palmer.

On Tuesday, a total of five players were not spotted in Manchester City's training footage released on their social channels and club website, including full-back Kyle Walker - despite the England international completing 90 minutes against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

However, sources have since told City Xtra that Kyle Walker is in fact fit and available for selection against Everton on Saturday afternoon at present.

In regards to the other four names missing from Manchester City training footage on Tuesday, second-choice goalkeeping option Zack Steffen has been struggling for fitness ever since the turn of the international break. The US men's international withdrew from duties due to 'back tightness', however there has been no significant update on the 26 year-old's recovery since.

On the subject of the trio of attackers missing from the last couple of games, Cole Palmer, Gabriel Jesus, and Jack Grealish all remained absent from training on Tuesday.

However, there is an expectation that Brazilian forward Jesus is expected to return to the City Football Academy for on-field duties with the rest of the first-team squad at some stage this week.

