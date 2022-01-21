Manchester City Star Makes Classy Gesture Towards Under-Fire Manchester United Forward and England Teammate

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling reached out to Marcus Rashford and offered his support to the Manchester United star after a series of recent underwhelming displays last week, according to a new report.

Raheem Sterling has cemented his reputation as one of the most key players for Manchester City and England in recent years, with the London-born attacker having established his status as one of the deadliest wingers in world football.

The 27-year-old has developed into the embodiment of the modern-day winger since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, rightly regarded as one of the best forwards in the world over the years.

The boy from Brent starred for the Three Lions on their run to the final of the European Championships last summer, netting thrice over the course of the tournament and teeing up Harry Kane to open the scoring for Gareth Southgate's side in their 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, Sterling is understood to have reached out and offered his support to England teammate Marcus Rashford last week, with the Manchester United star having come under a lot of criticism following a series of patchy performances this season.

It has also been mentioned that a few months ago, Sterling needed a ‘pep-talk’ himself as he was still out of favour with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola amid growing exit links, but is considered to be ‘much happier’ at the present moment.

Keeping club rivalry aside, the England international’s decision to take up the initiative of supporting Rashford during his current dark spell is the sign of a natural leader and another example of a man that always leads by example.

Since his arrival at Manchester City in 2015, Sterling has known exactly what it feels like to be a media scapegoat and perhaps more importantly, how to rise above criticism by doing one's talking on the pitch.

Sterling has gone on to not just become a world-class player at the Etihad Stadium, but a role model for aspiring professionals and football fans to take inspiration from.

