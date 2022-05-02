Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Makes Hilarious Twitter Verification Plea to Elon Musk

A tweet sent from Riyad Mahrez's official account saw the Manchester City forward address business magnate Elon Musk to verify him on the social media platform on Monday, which spurred a hilarious reaction amongst the club's fanbase.

Riyad Mahrez is enjoying a stellar season in attack for Manchester City, having registered 32 direct goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

The Algerian has been one of Pep Guardiola's most reliable frontmen since the start of the previous campaign and has firmly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With just over a year left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium, there has been talk of a potential contract extension for the 31-year-old amid interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, in the buildup to the return leg of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid this week, Mahrez seemingly lost his Twitter verification and sent out a public request for entrepreneur Elon Musk - who recently took over the social media platform - to return his blue tick.

Mahrez tweeted, "Bro @elonmusk, give me my blue tick back," in a plea to again be verified after the three-time Premier League winner lost his blue tick in bizarre fashion prior to when the tweet was sent.

Professional sportsmen are widely recognised on a range of social media platforms as public figures and are given verified status for authenticity as a result.

After helping City secure a crucial 4-3 semi-final first leg win at the Etihad Stadium last week, Mahrez is likely to return to the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening after being rested against Leeds at the weekend.

