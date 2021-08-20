Man City Star Midfielder Provides Update on International Future Amid Career Uncertainty

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly made a final decision on whether to continue with the Germany national team.

Currently 30-years-old, Gundogan is approaching the age at which many professional footballers consider retiring from the international scene.

For instance, compatriot Toni Kroos has called time on his international career at just 31-years of age and with the Manchester City midfielder turning 31 himself later this year, Gundogan is likely to have given serious thought regarding his international future.

Gundogan has represented Germany since 2011 and has amassed a total of 49 appearances for his country whilst recording an impressive 11 goals.

The midfielder - affectionally known as Mr Whippy by Manchester City fans - is likely to be immensely proud of what he has achieved at international level, and fresh reports have revealed Gundogan’s Germany future.

As reported by German outlet Bild, translated and relayed via Bavarian Football Works, Ilkay Gundogan “will continue his career in the national team” following discussions with incoming manager Hansi Flick.

The source reports that Ilkay Gundogan was considering his international future before the European Championship in the summer, however following Germany’s early exit courtesy of England, the incoming Hansi Flick contacted Gundogan and informed the Manchester City midfielder that he was a part of his plans.

Despite representing the national side since 2011, Ilkay Gundogan missed out on Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph due to a back injury that kept him out of action for a year, and it is perhaps understandable that the midfielder would like one more opportunity at World Cup glory before calling time on his international career.

Ilkay Gundogan will be 32-years-old when the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place, and the former Borussia Dortmund star may see it as a fitting swansong for his time representing his country.

