Man City Star Leaves National Team Training Camp Due To Private Circumstances

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake has left the national team training camp on Monday, the Netherlands have confirmed.

The 26 year-old is expected to now return to Manchester ahead of the Premier League clash with Leicester City on September 11th, but due to the circumstances of his departure, there remains uncertainty over whether he will play any part.

Pep Guardiola may now be sweating on his back-up options at central defence for the upcoming game, with Aymeric Laporte sustaining what is understood to be a minor muscular injury in Spain's win over Georgia.

Nathan Ake has played very little involvement in the Netherland's recent World Cup Qualifying matches, but will play no further part after leaving the training camp on Monday.

As per an official statement from the Netherlands on Monday:

"Nathan Aké has, in consultation with national coach Louis van Gaal, decided to leave the training camp due to private circumstances."

As a result of his exit from the national team, Nathan Ake will now no longer be available for the Netherlands' final World Cup Qualifying game in Group G of the ongoing international break.

Van Gaal's side are turning their attentions to hosting Turkey, with the opportunity to leapfrog their opponents into top spot should they secure a win.

Manchester City's stars remain away on international duty until Wednesday night at the very latest, with the likes of England, Algeria, Germany, and Spain among the countries holding some of Pep Guardiola's stars at present.

