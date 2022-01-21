Manchester City Star 'Determined' to Stay and 'Earn' a New Contract Amid Transfer Interest From Europe

Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly caught the eye of La Liga club Real Betis, as the Spaniards eye a potential January bid for the Manchester City defender, according to new information.

Oleksandr Zinchenko remains one of the most under-appreciated players at Manchester City by fans and pundits alike.

While the Ukraine international may not be as much of a flair player as some of his fellow Etihad teammates, the former FC Ufa defender certainly puts his all on the line and punches above his weight more than often.

However, speculation around his future has remained endless season after season, with the 25-year old having been linked with moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Genoa most recently..

As per a new report by the Sun’s Martin Blackburn, Real Betis are said to be 'back on the trail’ for Oleksandr Zinchenko regarding a potential January swoop, but the Manchester City left-back is ‘determined’ to stay at the Etihad Stadium and ‘earn’ a new deal.

It has been further claimed that the Ukrainian international’s nine appearances this season, as a direct result of Joao Cancelo’s incredible form, have ‘alerted’ clubs across Europe to target the diligent left-back.

However, it has been reported that it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola’s side will part ways with Zinchenko, due to the fixture pile-up that is expected to arise due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic on the football calendar.

This news isn’t the start of the speculation about a potential Real Betis switch, with El Chiringuito recently reporting that the Spanish club ‘asked’ the Premier League champions about the player’s ‘general situation’.

It has to be said that with Manchester City being in contention for three trophies this season, the versatility of Oleksandr Zinchenko as a left-back and a central midfielder makes this switch highly unlikely in January.

