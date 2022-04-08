Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Pays Classy Compliment to Teammate Ahead of Liverpool Clash

John Stones has admitted he's been lucky to have played alongside Aymeric Laporte in central defence for Manchester City over the years ahead of this weekend's meeting with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite their evident riches in attack and midfield since 2017, Manchester City's league winning campaigns under Pep Guardiola have been built with a rock-solid partnership at the heart of defence

This was the case when Nicolas Otamendi formed a reliable pairing with John Stones in the 2017/18 season before Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte led the Blues on an incredible 14-game winning run towards the end of the following campaign to eventually win the league by a point.

Last season, it was the heartfelt bond forged by Ruben Dias and John Stones - who aside from having a great understanding on the pitch - shared a strong relationship off the pitch to help City to Premier League glory as well as the first-ever Champions League final in the club's history.

Stones vs Atletico 3

Ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash against Liverpool, John Stones hailed the ability of City's centre-halves over the years in settling in alongside their respective partners and steering Guardiola's side to a plethora of domestic silverware regardless of the pairing at the back.

Stones vs Atletico 1

“I've been fortunate to spend quite a few years with Ayme (Aymeric Laporte),” the England international said this week, as quoted by Richard Jolly of The National News.

Stones vs Atletico 2

“The boys that haven't been here (at Manchester City) for as long as some of us have gelled quickly and it has been a seamless transition."

In the continued absence of first-team regular Ruben Dias, who is yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury, Stones played the full 90 minutes in City's Champions League quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The former Everton man, who has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, added: "I can’t say a bad thing about any player that I’ve played with here (at Manchester City). We’re so lucky.”

Stones could keep his place in the starting XI against Liverpool at the weekend after being named on the bench in City's recent league win at Turf Moor, as it is unlikely that Dias will be rushed back to action given the fixtures on the horizon for Guardiola's men.

