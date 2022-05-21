Manchester City Star Phil Foden Retains Premier League Young Player of the Season Award

Phil Foden has been named the 2021/22 Premier League Young Player of the Season after yet another incredible campaign for the Manchester City academy graduate at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City remain on course to life their fourth Premier League title in five seasons should they get the job done against Aston Villa on Sunday in their final league outing of the campaign.

The Blues have enjoyed another terrific season on both ends of the pitch this season and are set to retain the league title for the second time under Pep Guardiola with three points against Steven Gerrard's men.

Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all occupied the wider attacking positions for the Blues this term, with City boasting a goal tally of 96 and goal difference of +72 heading into the final matchday of the season.

IMAGO / News Images Foden, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at his boyhood club after rising through the academy ranks last season, has kicked on by playing a key versatile role for City this term and registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions as a result. The England international has operated across the front three and has often been asked to fill the false nine position by Pep Guardiola, who has revealed Foden still has immense scope to improve and become a world-class player at the top of his game in the years to follow. IMAGO / PA Images Ahead of his side's title deciding clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, the 21-year-old has been confirmed as the Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second successive campaign.

The Stockport-born attacker beat Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Crystal Palace duo Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell, Chelsea's Mason Mount, West Ham's Declan Rice as well as Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale to the accolade.

“I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row,” Foden said whilst reflecting on the honour, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it is a real honour to win it again.

“I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all.

“To be nominated alongside so many great players is an honour as they have all had great seasons for their clubs. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to my development this season.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube