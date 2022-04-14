Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Photographed Wearing Medical Boot Following Injury Sustained Against Atletico Madrid

Concerns surrounding the extent of the injury sustained by Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker have increased on Thursday afternoon, after the defender has been photographed wearing a medical boot.

While events at the Wanda Metropolitano ultimately resulted in success for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad, the Catalan coach will be leaving the Spanish capital with concerns over the fitness of two of his key squad members.

Kevin De Bruyne was seen limping as he exited the field in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg on Wednesday night, as Manchester City secured their second successive European semi-final appearance.

Moments later, full-back Kyle Walker was forced off the pitch through an injury to his left ankle, following an awkward landing that appeared to roll the aforementioned region.

Both players are expected to be assessed ahead of the weekend's Emirates FA Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, however Manchester City fans' concerns surrounding one of the affected players will be heightened following the latest update on their situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011291034h

In photographs shared on social media by Twitter user InjuryMechanisms, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been spotted boarding a club coach with a medical boot around his left ankle.

FQUNBx7WQAQBjOX

While the severity of the problem currently remains unknown, it undoubtedly throws the availability of Walker for the weekend's FA Cup last-four clash against Jurgen Klopp's side into major doubt.

FQUNBx7XwAMKWFq

As reported earlier on Thursday, Manchester City will be flying directly from Madrid to London, ahead of the Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City will then be putting together their final preparations in South London, while manager Pep Guardiola will also conduct his various media duties ahead of the Wembley showdown from the Premier League champions' temporary training hub.

Guardiola is also expected to provide a clearer fitness update on the situation concerning both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne during his usual pre-match press conference, which is currently scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010792095h
Features/Opinions

Gary Neville is NOT a Financial Expert - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield17 minutes ago
imago1010882667h
Transfer Rumours

France International Star at the 'Top' of Manchester City's Transfer Shortlist to Replace Fernandinho This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011284686h
News

Manchester City's Travel and Training Plans Ahead of Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011094072h
News

Atletico Madrid President Hits Out at 'Defensive' Manchester City After Champions League Tie

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
imago1011286103h
News

Watch: Footage Emerges of Tunnel Bust-Up Involving Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Spanish Police

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
imago0046825416h
News

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Round Dates Confirmed

By Harry Winters4 hours ago
imago1011032682h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago1011286150h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago