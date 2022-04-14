Manchester City Star Photographed Wearing Medical Boot Following Injury Sustained Against Atletico Madrid

Concerns surrounding the extent of the injury sustained by Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker have increased on Thursday afternoon, after the defender has been photographed wearing a medical boot.

While events at the Wanda Metropolitano ultimately resulted in success for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad, the Catalan coach will be leaving the Spanish capital with concerns over the fitness of two of his key squad members.

Kevin De Bruyne was seen limping as he exited the field in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg on Wednesday night, as Manchester City secured their second successive European semi-final appearance.

Moments later, full-back Kyle Walker was forced off the pitch through an injury to his left ankle, following an awkward landing that appeared to roll the aforementioned region.

Both players are expected to be assessed ahead of the weekend's Emirates FA Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, however Manchester City fans' concerns surrounding one of the affected players will be heightened following the latest update on their situation.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto In photographs shared on social media by Twitter user InjuryMechanisms, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been spotted boarding a club coach with a medical boot around his left ankle. Twitter: InjuryMechanisms While the severity of the problem currently remains unknown, it undoubtedly throws the availability of Walker for the weekend's FA Cup last-four clash against Jurgen Klopp's side into major doubt. Twitter: InjuryMechanisms

As reported earlier on Thursday, Manchester City will be flying directly from Madrid to London, ahead of the Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City will then be putting together their final preparations in South London, while manager Pep Guardiola will also conduct his various media duties ahead of the Wembley showdown from the Premier League champions' temporary training hub.

Guardiola is also expected to provide a clearer fitness update on the situation concerning both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne during his usual pre-match press conference, which is currently scheduled for Friday afternoon.

